Eight-year-old's footplate challenge in aid of Severn Valley Railway is rolling on

Alfie Hewish from Telford is raising money for the Severn Valley Railway

Alfie Hewish, from Telford, set himself the challenge of having his photograph taken on as many locomotive footplates and diesel locomotive cabs as he could in aid of the Severn Valley Railway.

The youngster's idea was to raise money for the SVR’s Survival Fund appeal and so far, Alfie has bagged 67 footplates and cabs in his quest to raise money – and raised a total of £794.

Alfie's adventure has included attending both the SVR’s Autumn Steam Gala and Diesel Bash, and going much further afield as well.

Alfie, 8, pictured with volunteers at the SVR

Alfie's mum, Louise Hewish, said: “In the summer we managed to catch Sir Nigel Gresley at Shrewsbury.

“Then a holiday to Cornwall meant we could visit the narrow-gauge railway at Lappa Valley and the standard gauge Bodmin & Wenford Railway.

"Everywhere we’ve been, the loco crews and station staff have been so helpful and enthusiastic.”

The SVR Charitable Trust has confirmed it has £457,000 secured in donations so far to the railway’s Survival Fund.

The appeal, launched in April this year, aims to raise £1.5 million to help the SVR meet the challenges it has faced in recent years, as a result of the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, post-Brexit supply-chain issues and the cost-of-living crisis.

Alfie said: “Getting on the footplate of Flying Scotsman at Chester was amazing.

“I knew that I was standing on not just a bit of metal, but a bit of metal where Sir Nigel Gresley has probably stood on himself, and it’s one of the world’s most famous locomotives.

"I think I’ll keep going until I’ve reached 100 footplates.”

Commenting on the SVR's Survival Fund appeal, managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster said: “The response of the thousands of people who’ve already donated to our appeal shows how important the SVR is to so many people.

“Their support means a great deal and we are extremely grateful for it.

"There’s still a way to go however, and I would like to urge anyone who hasn’t yet donated, to add their support as soon as possible, if they’re able to do so.”