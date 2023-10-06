Notification Settings

'One-eyed Jack' still going strong at Shropshire Donkey Rescue 15 years after rescue

By Richard Williams

A one-eyed donkey that was featured in the Shropshire Star 15 years ago after being rescued, is still going strong, a donkey sanctuary has said.

Jack as he is now, 15 years on from his rescue
Jack as he is now, 15 years on from his rescue

'One-eyed Jack' made the papers after Shropshire Donkey Rescue, based in Billingsley near Bridgnorth, was found on a patch of waste ground in Coventry.

Jack was among the first animals rescued by the charity, after it was established in 2008, and was just 14 month's old at the time.

Now 15 years on, Jack is still with the donkey sanctuary, now named Severn Valley Rescue, and is still going strong.

Jack and Amanda as they appeared in the Shropshire Star in 2008

Posting a clipping of Jack's first appearance in the Shropshire Star, in which he appeared with sanctuary owner Amanda Ball, Severn Valley Rescue said on Facebook: "Wow, 15 years since our first official rescue of 'One Eyed Jack' and he featured in The Shropshire Star.

"We still have Jack now and he still has his fan club. He is just as gorgeous as ever…..he has aged beautifully."

Amanda Ball and Jack as they were in 2008

But they added: "We won’t comment on Amanda and how she has aged … but animal rescue can be very stressful so let’s be kind."

More information about Severn Valley Rescue can be found on their Facebook page facebook.com/severnvalleyrescue

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

