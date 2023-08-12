Notification Settings

Sea Life Centre penguins 'on the ball' as they correctly predict England Women's World Cup results

By Eleanor Lawson

A colony of 'psychic' gentoo penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have successfully predicted the results of all five England matches in the Women's World Cup.

With four successful predictions under their wings, the in-the-know birds have been at it again, this time successfully predicting that England would skate to victory over Colombia in their quarter-final match on Saturday.

To help make their predictions, the animal care team at Sea Life Birmingham have been lending them a flipper by putting out the flags of both teams, within the newly refurbished penguin habitat, and letting the black and white squad waddle their way to the teams’ flag who they ‘ball-ieve’ will be victorious in the next game.

Remaining patriotic, the skilful squad once again chose England to come out on top in their quarter-final match, with none of the gentoo family 'pppicking' the Colombian flag

While we’ll have to wait to see if the penguins manage to score once more, they’ve certainly had a ball making their predictions as part of their enrichment programme.

Before Saturday's match kicked off, Amy Langham, general manager at Sea Life Birmingham, said “It’s great to see our gentoo penguins having fun whilst getting involved in the World Cup frenzy.

"Penguins are extremely playful creatures so have quickly got into the spirit of choosing their winners, we just hope their latest prediction is right and the lionesses continue on their World Cup journey.”

For further information about the colony of gentoo penguins, or to visit National Sea Life Birmingham, got to visitsealife.com/birmingham

