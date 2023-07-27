Howling success as Ludlow Dog Day raises thousands for good causes in south Shropshire

Ludlow Dog Day. A view up to the house. Picture by Liz Tanner

Eager pooches pulled their keen owners in large numbers to the event that was held once more at Stokesay Court on Sunday (July 23). It was largely a sun-filled day.

The day, organised by Ludlow Rotary Club, featured some 20 fun competitions such as the scruffiest mutt and waggiest tail to the fastest sausage eater.

There were also have-a-go events including dog agility, flyball, hoopers, tricks and scent work, while gun dogs were able to demonstrate their ability to retrieve…or not.

Judges named Henry, a Black Russian Terrier, owned by John Pope, the best in show.

Organisers promoted the event as 'more to see in 2023' and it included demonstrations throughout the day, including past favourites such as the Paws for Thought Display Team and Bliss Gate Dog Obedience Team alongside new additions including All Positive Dog Services with hoopers, loose lead and learn a trick and Little Nippers Lurcher and Terrier Racing.

As well as the doggy events, there were plenty of stalls to enjoy whether selling dog and country related goods or pampering to human needs such as the food stalls, the drinks bar, and the popular tea tent.

A spokesperson for the organisers reckons it will have produced around £12,500 which Ludlow Rotary Club has earmarked for its own community grants scheme, Ludlow Rotary Cares, and for other deserving causes.

Ludlow Dog Day. Judging in action

The total amount which the club has been able to donate to local charities and community organisations by holding this annual event in recent years to a staggering £145,000.

Club President, Hillary Delaney Hall, said: "We are enormously grateful to all those members of the public who came along and helped to make this event such a financial success in support of our chosen charities.

"Special thanks go to our generous host, Caroline Magnus, for allowing us to use the beautiful grounds of Stokesay Court.