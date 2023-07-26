Same Difference Arts to bring outdoor performances to National Trust sites in Shropshire and Staffordshire

Same Difference Arts

Same Difference Arts will be presenting an interactive show called ‘Squirrel Walnutkins Saves the Planet’ at Trust sites during August.

The chosen venues are Attingham Park near Shrewsbury, Benthal Hall, near Broseley and Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, near Stourbridge.

The show follows Squirrel Walnutkins who is on an adventure to stop the last tree in Evergreen Wood from being cut down.

Claire Hale, operations manager at Kinver Edge and Benthall Hall said: “We can’t wait to host Same Difference Arts at our places this summer.

"This family-friendly production tells the tale of a group of woodland creatures on a quest to save their homes from being destroyed.

"It’s a light hearted, engaging play for little ones with a very important message for the whole audience.”

Full of interactive elements and designed to engage Special Educational Needs (SEN) audiences and primary years, this show is suitable for the whole family.

Tickets are on sale now via the website or through the booking office on 03442 491895.

The show will be performed at Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses on Saturday, August 5 at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for an adult and £8.50 per child (plus booking fee).

‘Squirrel Walnutkins Saves the Planet’ will be showing at Benthall Hall on Sunday, August 6 at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for an adult, £8.50 per child and £35.00 for a family of four (plus booking fee).