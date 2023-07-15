Party with Ozzy at the grand unveiling event!

Ozzy the bull will call New Street his new home later this month

The star of last year's Commonwealth Games is getting the royal treatment with an official unveiling party set to take place on the first anniversary of the games on Wednesday, July 26.

The event, to be held at Birmingham New Street, will mark the completion of the 10-foot-high animatronic bull, which is currently being built behind wooden hoardings.

When finished, commuters and station users will get to see Ozzy's first performance, which will include a moving head, swishing tail and light-up eyes, all finishing with a tremendous roar.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "It's the news that we've all been waiting for and we now know when Ozzy's hometown unveiling will be.

"This iconic bull captures the spirit of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and has captivated our hearts as the works at New Street Station take place to welcome Ozzy home. I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place."

The mammoth-sized metal bull will take centre stage at the station, celebrating the spirit of Birmingham and the Black Country for all those passing through Birmingham.

Lord Peter Hendy, of Richmond Hill and Network Rail chair, said: "Excitement has been building for months and the question we've had most is 'When exactly are you unveiling Ozzy?'.

"It's great to be able to confirm the date and set out our exciting plans to welcome our big beast back to Birmingham."

The giant metal bovine was affectionately named after rock legend and Birmingham local Ozzy Osbourne, who is said to have defined the heavy meal genre with his band Black Sabbath.

Lord Hendy continued: "We're expecting visitors from far and wide to travel to the heart of Britain's railway to see him.

"Judging by the response we've already had I'm sure he'll prove to be a very popular attraction, which is great for the station, for the city and wider economy."