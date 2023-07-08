Pick up a penguin - or a parrot - if you get Chester Zoo keeper job

A newborn baby Humboldt penguin born at Chester Zoo and called The Dr. is held by a keeper before having its weight checked.

The hugely popular attraction site is currently recruiting a keeper for parrots and penguins to join its team.

Millions of customers visit Chester Zoo each year, and those behind the scenes work incredibly hard to feed, water and care for its incredible collection of 27,000 animals.

The zoo is now on the look out for staff to join its team, with a number of role up for grabs including the parrots and penguins keeper.

The role description says: "A modern, progressive zoo offering opportunities to work as a Keeper on one of our large and varied bird sections to assist with the daily care and management of species including Psittaciformes, Sphenisciformes, Ratites, Passerines, Galliformes and Columbiformes.

"The post will involve the daily care and husbandry of a wide range of bird species including: Parrots, Penguins, Passerines, Hornbills and Pheasants.

"Chester Zoo aims to set a benchmark for animal welfare and the successful candidate must be able to deliver an excellent level of animal husbandry for the birds in their care; ensuring that all enclosures and facilities are maintained to the highest possible standards.

"We are looking for a dedicated, hard-working individual with excellent avicultural knowledge and a proven track-record of practical experience of bird husbandry in a zoological setting. Proven experience in the care and exhibition of birds in a zoological or bird collection is essential."

The salary is £24,632.63, and the job opening closes on July 9.