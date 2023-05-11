Your comprehensive Shropshire events guide for this weekend

Ludlow Spring Festival.

Despite a busy Bank holiday of street parties and fetes to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, there is still plenty on offer for Salopians this weekend.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday is Ludlow Spring Festival, which features a full music line-up of solo artists and bands, as well as more than 60 exhibitors of food and drink.

The Festival will take place alongside the Marches Transport Festival which will feature an array of vintage cars from Pre-War up to present day models.

On Friday night, Coldplay fans will be in for a treat as tribute band, Coldplace, are set to perform their biggest hits at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

Saturday will see the return of Wales Comic Con at Telford International Centre which gives cosplayers the chance to showcase their artistic talents and love for pop culture.

The cobbled streets of Blists Hill Victorian Town will be alive with the sound of hooves this weekend too, with the return of the Heavy Horse event.

Resident Shire horses will be joined by other heavy horses for the weekend, which demonstrates the work of horses during industrial times.

Visitors can learn more about the art of plaiting a horse’s mane ready for showing, how to harness a heavy horse and watch a Horse Logging demonstration in the woods.

All this, and more, from May 12 to May 14:

Friday, May 12

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 6pm: Quality Coldplay tribute, Coldplace present a stunning live concert performance with all the biggest hits. Tickets from £17.50 from thebuttermarket.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: The work of best-selling author, Peter James returns to the stage, with the world premiere adaption of Wish You Were Dead. Tickets from £19.50 at theatresevern.co.uk

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 7.30pm: Direct from the USA, Soul Satisfaction’s American Four Tops show brings all the sweet soul music and the Motown magic. Tickets £27, from telfordtheatre.com

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth, 7.30pm: Twice Nightly is a brand-new musical comedy brought to you by Bill Elms Productions, telling a tale of a Liverpool theatre in the 1930s. Tickets £20, from theatreonthesteps.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 8pm: Ian Prowse & Amsterdam are fresh off their special guest slot for Elvis Costello on his recent UK tour. Producing music influenced by Celtic sounds and Paul Weller has gathered Ian a reputation as the 'Scouse Springsteen'. Tickets £20 from at theatresevern.co.uk

The Hive, Shrewsbury, 8pm: Folk and blues musicians John Doyle and Chris Quinn promise an evening full of some of the finest acoustic guitar playing you'll have ever heard. Tickets from £22, at events.hiveonline.org.uk

Albert's Shed, Southwater, Telford, 9pm. Radio Rumours performing. Tickets from £5 from albertsshed.co.uk

Percy's Cafe Bar, Whitchurch, 9pm. Nameless, The Black Hounds and Leave No Witness will be performing. Admission is free from allevents.in

Whitchurch Civic Centre, Whitchurch, 7.30pm. The Jerseys Live performing music from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Tickets from £21 from ticketsource.co.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow, 7pm. ROH Live: The Marriage of Figaro. Tickets from £18 from ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow, 7pm. NT Live Screening: Best of Enemies. Tickets from £18 from ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow, 7.30pm. Our Star Theatre presents Sherlock's Excellent Adventure - A Comedy by James Barry. Tickets from £16 from ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

The Linney, Ludlow Rugby Club, Ludlow, all day. Ludlow Spring Festival 2023 will be back this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Tickets from £7 from foodfestival.co.uk

Ludlow Spring Festival-goers

Saturday, May 13

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 6pm: Direct from the West End, The Dolly Show celebrated the life and music of Queen of Tennessee. Tickets from £29.50 from thebuttermarket.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 2.30pm & 7.30pm: The work of best-selling author, Peter James returns to the stage, with the world premiere adaption of Wish You Were Dead. Tickets from £19.50 from theatresevern.co.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, 7.30pm: Our Star Theatre Company present their acclaimed comedy, ‘Sherlock’s Excellent Adventure’. Follow Sherlock Holmes and his incomparable sidekick Dr John Watson on this riveting, hitherto unpublished case as they hunt down a missing inheritance. Tickets from £16, at ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 7pm: 80s night with DJ and Birmingham eight-piece, Johnny 2 Bad. Performing the music of UK Reggae legends UB40. Tickets £16 from telfordtheatre.com

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth, 8pm: The return of the mod cover band, The Bootleg Jam. Tickets £20, from theatreonthesteps.co.uk

The Hive, Shrewsbury, 8pm: Trumpeter Bryan Corbett returns to Shrewsbury with a Blue Note theme featuring critically acclaimed music from the likes of Hank Mobley, Horace Silver, Art Blakey and Grant Green supported by an expert band. Tickets from £22, at events.hiveonline.org.uk

The Linney, Ludlow Rugby Club, Ludlow, all day. Ludlow Spring Festival 2023 will be back this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Tickets from £7 from foodfestival.co.uk

Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, 7.30pm. An evening of entertainment with The Band of the Mercian Regiment. Admission is free from festivaldraytoncentre.com

Albert's Shed Southwater, Telford, 9pm. Female-fronted band The Indigo Machine. Tickets from £5 from albertsshed.co.uk

Telford International Centre, Telford, all day. Wales Comic Con taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from £19.99 from walescomiccon.com/buy-tickets

Blists Hill Victorian Town, Ironbridge, all day. Blists Hill Heavy Horse Weekend. Tickets £23.50 for adults and £14 for children. Admission is free for The PASS and The PASS PLUS holders from ironbridge.org.uk

Telford..Telford Comic Con, Telford International Centre. Danny John Jules (Ex Strictly ) with Lara Evans(19) Kite Allan (21) Andu Evans (20)

Telford..Telford Comic Con, Telford International Centre. Fans came from all over the country to the show.

Sunday, May 14

The Linney, Ludlow Rugby Club, Ludlow, all day. Ludlow Spring Festival 2023 will be back this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Tickets from £7 from foodfestival.co.uk

Telford International Centre, Telford, all day. Wales Comic Con. Tickets from £19.99 from walescomiccon.com/buy-tickets

Blists Hill Victorian Town, Ironbridge, all day. Blists Hill Heavy Horse Weekend. Tickets £23.50 for adults and £14 for children. Admission is free for The PASS and The PASS PLUS holders from ironbridge.org.uk

Lilleshall House and Gardens, Lilleshall, 11am. Wedding Fayre at Lilleshall House and Gardens. Admission is free from weddingfayres.com