Rhino Lodge stay up for grabs in West Midland Safari Park's golden ticket giveaway

West Midland Safari Park is hiding golden tickets in its 50th anniversary chocolate bars

The Bewdley attraction is celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 17 and decided to embark on a Willy Wonka-esque prize scheme.

Fifty golden tickets have been hidden in their special anniversary chocolate bars, which are available in the park's newly-refurbished Safari Sweets shop.

Prizes up for grabs include an overnight stay in the park's Rhino Lodge, VIP experiences, annual passes and more.

Rhinos at the safari park

The safari park lodges, described as "the most unique luxury experience in the region", offer chances for guests to get a close-up view of some of the parks most awe-inspiring animals.

Visitors stay in luxurious lodges with a view of an animal enclosure, with lodges dedicated to lions, tigers, giraffes, rhinos, red pandas, cheetahs and elephants.

Prices start at £490 per night based on two guests, with additional guests costing £175 per adult or £125 per child - making the Rhino Lodge a very attractive prize.

50 years of animal magic

The safari park opened on April 17, 1973, and just over a month later the attraction was graced with Hollywood royalty.

Hollywood icon Sophia Loren paid a visit to the park with her film director husband, Carlo Ponti, and four-year-old son Carlo Ponti Junior.

She was presented with a lion cub which had been named after her, and was taken on a special minibus tour of the 280-acre site, briefly stopping to feed a giraffe.

When Sophia visited the park, the attraction had 447 animals and a ticket to get admission to the site would set you back just over £1.

The animal collection at the time included a tortoise, a cockatoo, 14 fish tanks and a pony, as well as the park’s very own guard dog.

The newly refurbished Safari Sweets shop

Other memorable moments in the park’s history included a couple from Rowley Regis who asked for a wallaby to attend their wedding.

Eager to oblige, Wally the wallaby donned his best bib and tucker, and greeted the happy couple as they emerged from the church. A few months later, they emigrated to Australia.

While the drive-through monkey jungle was popular with children, the mischievous creatures proved too hot to handle.

In 1990 a monkey nicknamed The Artful Dodger escaped from his enclosure, and was at large for 17 days before being captured in Bridgnorth.