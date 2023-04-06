All-aboard! Oswestry heritage railway gears up for rail and ale fest

Shane Parr. of Stonehouse Brewery. with Andy Green, the railway's general manager

Dozens of different ales from local breweries will be on offer when the award winning Cambrian Heritage Railways hosts its annual rail and beer festival in June.

The three-day event will welcome leading local breweries residing close to the former Cambrian line, including neighbour and award-winning Stonehouse Brewery.

The rail and ale journey will depart from Oswestry station, where ale lovers will board the beer festival service for a journey along the recently restored line to Weston Wharf.

Ale-ficionados can then immerse themselves in the variety of tipples on offer in the old engine shed.

Cambrian Heritage Railways general manager Andy Green said: “This will be the seventh year we have hosted a beer festival. The added attraction this year is the journey along our newly opened railway line from Oswestry to Weston Wharf.

“I’m sure the three-day event will be a great success with beer-loving customers able to get the train and enjoy the quality of ale on offer from a variety of fantastic local breweries.”

The festival will run from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.

Included in the entry price is a train ticket, commemorative half-pint glass and a half-pint of a beer of your choice.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will run steam and diesel heritage trains every weekend, and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays from April 7 until September.