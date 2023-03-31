New pictures of beautiful Peach, Dudley Zoo's new baby reindeer

Dudley Zoo has welcomed a baby reindeer called Peach.

The reindeer calf was born last Saturday to mum, Lily, and head of the zoo's herd, Kenny.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "Just in time for our Easter holiday visitors, say hello to one of our newest arrivals.

Dudley Zoo has welcomed a baby reindeer called Peach.

Dudley Zoo has welcomed a baby reindeer called Peach.

"This little gorgeous female reindeer was born on Saturday to mum, Lily and has been called Peach by keepers.

"Both mum and baby are doing well and the youngster has already been spotted galloping around the paddock, so she’s certainly not shy!"

Dudley Zoo has seen the birth of many gorgeous creatures over the last year, including Joe and Jim the Bornean orangutans and Niffler the binturong.

Jim is actually Joe's uncle, but both babies are being raised by Jazz - the mother of Jim and grandmother of Joe.

Sprout, Jazz's daughter, gave birth to Joe last summer but did not find motherhood easy and stepped away from motherhood.

Thankfully, her mother Jazz immediately took over and has reared her son and grandson together.

Reindeer - fascinating facts

Dudley Zoo has welcomed a baby reindeer called Peach.

Dudley Zoo has welcomed a baby reindeer called Peach.

Reindeer are unique animals as they are the only mammals in the world able to see ultraviolet light.

It is thought this helps them to see better in their natural snow-covered habitat.

They can run at speeds of 75km per hour and both males and females have antlers which can grow to an impressive 1.2 metres.

Reindeer are herbivores known as ruminants, meaning they have four chambers to the stomach.