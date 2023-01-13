Telford Centre celebrates 'stand-out' Christmas footfall with 23.8 per cent growth against pre-Covid levels

Telford Centre

Orion Capital Managers said the 'stand out' performance reflects its 'growing regional dominance' as a shopping and leisure centre.

They confirmed that Christmas footfall performance 'exceeded expectations', as it welcomed close to 800,000 footfall over the last two weeks of the year.

This equates to a growth of 23.8 per cent against 2019 pre-Covid levels.

Centre manager Glynn Morrow said: “As we approach our 50th year it’s great to see the Telford centre in such a strong position while many of our competitors have stood still.

"Following continued investment, we now have over 170 stores and our success reflects the strength of that offer, convenient location, and its growing appeal across the region with even more brands scheduled to open throughout the year.

"We have been consistently outperforming our major competitors for some time and believe that 2023 continues to represent a significant opportunity for further growth, firmly establishing our reputation as a major regional retail and leisure destination.”

New occupiers have been found for the three department stores at the Centre, with 'Flip Out' adventure park and Boom Battle Bar scheduled to open in spring this year.

Frasers department store is continuing to transition its store– having taken on a 15-year lease from the 80,000 sq ft House of Fraser store – and will be welcoming new brands this year.