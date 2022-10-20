Notification Settings

Dorothy Clive Gardens prepare for open weekend as part of National Open Garden Scheme

By Megan Howe

A popular tourist spot in North Shropshire will be showcasing its autumnal colours at an open day this weekend.

Dorothy Clive Gardens near Market Drayton prepare their Autumnal gardens ready for their open weekend. In Picture: Gardener Adrian Corry
The Dorothy Clive Garden, near Market Drayton, will be opening its doors to visitors as part of the National Garden Scheme.

As part of the scheme, more than 3,500 gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, open to visitors to raise money for a range of charities.

In 2021, more than £3 million was raised for beneficiaries including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinsons UK, Carers Trust and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The Dorothy Clive Garden has been a part of the scheme for more than five years and all proceeds made on October 22 and 23 will go to charity.

Gardener Adrian Corry at Dorothy Clive Gardens

Parkinsons UK is one particular charity which is at the very heart of Dorothy Clive Garden, as Dorothy Clive herself had Parkinson's disease.

The site has a number of places to explore including The Quarry Garden, The Viewpoint and The Waterfall, which are all part of the Heritage walk.

Entry to the event is £5 for adults and £2 for children aged five to 17. The gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm, while the tea room will be open from 10am to 3.30pm.

Coming up this month, the garden will also be hosting a Spooky Woodland Walk with a pumpkin competition. The self-guided walk will take place at 6.30pm on Saturday, October 29.

For more information, or to find out about any upcoming events at Dorothy Clive Garden visit dorothyclivegarden.co.uk

