Telford family attraction is offering Halloween fun and chance to win lifetime pass

Inflata Nation has Halloween plans

Inflata Nation, in Overdale, Telford, promises to be the ultimate day out for kids young and old with the thrilling festive takeover.

And one lucky guest could even win a lifetime pass of unlimited visits to the centre, with an estimated value of £17,000.

Matt Ball, co-founder of Inflata Nation, said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of year at Inflata Nation and we’ve got a trick or two up our sleeve.

“We’ll have all the usual family fun – drop slides, assault courses and ball pits – but with a spooky seasonal twist.

“And one lucky guest will win the chance to have unlimited visits to the centre, with as many bounces and bumps as they want. We can’t wait for guests to see what we have in store at #SpookNation.”

To be in with a chance of winning the lifetime pass is upload a photograph of themselves in their Halloween costume with the hashtag #SpookNation.

Guests who book in advance using the code SPOOKYTELF will also receive 15 percent off the booking price.