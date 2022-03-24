Easter events planned for county museum

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is holding a series of events throughout April for Easter

From Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 24, visitors The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust will have the opportunity to 'crack the code', with an Easter trail taking place across a number of participating sites including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, Enginuity and Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

Prizes will be on offer for those who can uncover the code hidden on Easter eggs across each site, and those giving the trail a go at more than one site will be entered into a grand prize draw to win a museum prize.

At Blists Hill Victorian Town, visitors can step back in time as they follow a trail of the town's original Victorian advertising signs promoting popular chocolate brands of the era.

The trail will run from the April 9 to 24, with prizes available for those who return a completed trail leaflet at the front desk.

For younger visitors, the town's Fairy Trail has been given an Easter twist, which will take visitor on a guided tour through the woodland in search of the fairy’s hidden chocolate stash.

The Fairy Trail guided tour can accommodate groups of up to 15 and should be pre-booked.

Visitors can also have a go at traditional egg dancing alongside some of Blists Hill Victorian Town’s resident townspeople who will be demonstrating the Victorian Easter dance twice a day at 11am and 2.30pm over the Bank Holiday weekend.

At Coalport China Museum, visitors can enjoy a range of themed activities including drop in clay-modelling workshops and the chance to paint their own bisque fired egg.

On Saturday, April 18, the museum will host a talk focused on the history of hot chocolate, giving attendees the opportunity to find out more about how the chocolate revolution came to Great Britain.

Visitors will be able to pre-book on to tile decorating workshops at Jackfield Tile Museum where they will use the traditional tube lining technique to adorn ceramic tiles while across the Gorge, the Trust’s design and technology centre, Enginuity, will be taken over by buggies, boats and rockets with a range of transport themed activities between Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 24.