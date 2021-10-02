More than 2,500 flock to Buttercross Museum since reopening

Poppy Williams visited the Buttercross museum in Ludlow

While the Buttercross in Ludlow was closed due to the pandemic, it was clattered into by a lorry in August last year.

Repairs were made and the museum, run by Ludlow Town Council, reopened at the end of June 2021.

The Friends of Ludlow Museum have generously funded the entry of every visitor since August 1, and this offer remains until October 31.

On Thursday, October 7, the museum is hosting a talk via zoom by Annie Garthwaite about her new highly acclaimed novel, Cecily.

The museum is also recognising Black History Month throughout October with information displayed about historical black influential figures.

Then at the end of October to celebrate Halloween, the children’s trail becomes a Halloween trail, with other activities such as colouring and word searches – and a little Halloween treat at the end!

The museum was recently visited by Poppy Williams and her gran Jan Chalmers, who enjoyed learning about Ludlow and seeing Poppy's great grandfathers name on display to commemorate those that fought in the Great War.