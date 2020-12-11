Bridgnorth school supports struggling cinema

BES students Gracie Evers, Frederika Williams Brown and Scarlett Beddoes with cinema Manager James Frizzell

Pupils across all year groups at Bridgnorth Endowed School (BES) are embarking on their annual trip to the Majestic Cinema at a time when the venue needs it most.

Funded by the school’s Parent-Teacher Association and BES Friends, the private showings are running throughout the week with each year attending in the safety of their bubble as a reward for their hard work during the autumn term.

It comes after numerous pleas from cinema manager James Frizzell to "use it or lose it", as the attraction battles to survive in the midst of forced lockdown closures.

Bridgnorth couple Liz and Owen Fisher recently joined the call to attend the venue after spending their 38th wedding anniversary in an empty screening of A Christmas Carol.

The upcoming trips mark the launch of a new school initiative to give students Majestic gift cards as rewards, in a bid to support the venue further.

The idea sparked from Year 8 pupil, Sophie Stridgon, who felt something needed to be done after reading an article in the Bridgnorth Journal about the post-lockdown problems faced by the cinema.

Galvanised into action, Sophie approached headteacher Barry Worth, and the Year 11 house captains to explore how the school could possibly offer some support.

Talks resulted in a rewards-inspired solution – students would receive gift cards for their hard work and good behaviour, and the school would regularly let parents know about the latest releases and film times.

Head of Rowley House, Steve Chase, said: “We are delighted that BES pupils have decided to support the arts sector and we’ll do all we can to help our local cinema. If we don’t use it, we’ll certainly lose it and that would be a real blow to the town, especially for our young people.”

The Majestic Cinema recently reopened for a second time after what Mr Frizzell said was the "biggest challenge ever faced in its 83-year history".

All the stops have been pulled out to ensure people’s safety and admissions prices have been slashed to £2.50 for showings before 1pm and £3.50 for later times.

Mr Frizzell said: “It’s been a really tough year with months of forced closure and delays in new film releases, but we’re hopeful that people will return very soon.