Drayton Manor brings back adult and toddler ticket

Drayton Manor Park in Tamworth will offer the £24 ticket amid calls from members of the public for it to return.

The ticket allows adults and a toddler, up to the age of four, able to visit the park on weekdays – saving people up to 50 per cent.

The attraction has a number of safety measures in place for guests, including social distancing, hand sanitiser stations, and regular routine cleaning of rides.

The ticket will be available until October 16 for advanced bookings only, on weekdays within school term times.