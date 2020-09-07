Mother’s love for new Chester Zoo arrival

Western chimpanzee Mandy has given birth to the new baby at Chester Zoo.

Forty-three-year-old Mandy, who already has one daughter and two granddaughters, gave birth on August 21.

Keepers at the zoo will wait for several months for the new addition to gain the confidence to explore independently before they can discover their sex.

The Western chimpanzee is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Chester Zoo conservation population is vital to the future of the subspecies.

