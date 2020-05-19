Severn Valley Railway launches online shop

With the railway closed to the public, bosses have been working to ensure the Bridgnorth attraction can reopen as soon as possible.

Launching the virtual store is the latest initiative undertaken to raise funds. It sells a range of items relating to the heritage railway, including five new Adopt-an-Engine packages, giving enthusiasts the chance receive unique items relating to their favourite engine.

Each option comes with a selection of merchandise alongside a certificate and glossy photograph of the chosen locomotive.

With four packages starting from £30 – bronze, silver, gold and platinum – there’s an option for all pockets and an engine for every interest.

Exclusively, the railway has included the popular SR 34027 Taw Valley amongst its selection of locomotives, thanks to the agreement and generosity of its owners.

Everyone who buys the top level package for the engine will be entered into a prize draw for an once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience at the Severn Valley Railway.

There is also a selection of diesel locomotives available across the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) fleet including both Class 9 and Class 14 engines.

All proceeds from sales of Adopt-an-Engine packages and other merchandise will be used to support the SVR’s Fight Back Fund, which was set up to mitigate against the loss of income the railway is facing because of the ongoing pandemic closure.

The hertiage line, which runs from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster, ran its last public passenger service on March 15 and closed its associated pubs, cafes and shops.

The attraction also had to cancel a number of major revenue-generating events, such as the Spring Steam and Diesel Galas, its popular 1940s weekends, and the celebrations that would have been taking place this month to mark the 50th anniversary of its public train services.

The shop can be visited at svrshop.co.uk