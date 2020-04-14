Birmingham Museums helps community through coronavirus pandemic

Birmingham Museums donated supplies of antibacterial wipes to Birmingham Samaritans.

This donation will help the branch to remain open so their volunteers can provide vital support to those in distress.

The Birmingham Museums collections care team have donated boxes of gloves and masks to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Birmingham.

The safety equipment is usually used by museum staff when caring for objects and artworks, but the team quickly responded to a call out from the University of Birmingham who were looking to redistribute supplies to those who need it most in the NHS at this time.

The Edwardian Tearooms at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery worked with Simon Carlo from the Meat and One Veg blog to donate soup and bread to Tabor House, which offers shelter, safety and support to vulnerable people. Further food was distributed to hostels in the city.

Last year the Brum Cup launched, an environmentally friendly, reusable cup which helps to raise funds for Birmingham Museums Trust.

For every Brum Cup bought until last Friday, Birmingham Museums donated a second free of charge to the University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, who will distribute them to staff at the four largest hospitals in Birmingham, The Queen Elizabeth, Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull.

To help make it as easy as possible for the local community in Hall Green to stay well fed, the shop at Sarehole Mill, one of Birmingham Museums’ historic properties, has been transformed into a small food shop stocked with items like flour, pasta and tinned goods.

