Free zoo trips up for grabs for Shropshire schools

Wildlife education experts at Chester Zoo released the free tickets to schools, particularly hoping that children from disadvantaged backgrounds benefit.

The ticket giveaway, which launches today and will run until February 29, will allow 42,000 youngsters to visit the zoo as part of organised educational trips.

But schools are advised to apply early for the best chance of winning a trip.

The zoo is about an hour and a quarter from both Telford and Shrewsbury.

Nicola Buckley, Chester Zoo’s discovery and learning manager, said: “For many school children, a visit to the zoo is what sparks a lifelong conservation journey.

"These are the conservationists of the future and some will go on to play a vital role in preventing extinction all around the world.

“Over a million species are faced with extinction and we must galvanise the power of our young people to help protect our environment.

"Bringing school children to the zoo for free is about inspiring the next generation to connect with nature and to find their own ways to be conservationists in their day-to- day lives.

"It’s to help equip youngsters with the skills, attitudes and motivation they need to play an active role in tackling the environmental challenges we face today.”

Schools can apply by visiting www.chesterzoo.org/events/free-school-visits.

Pupils from nursery, primary and secondary schools, spanning early years and foundation groups all the way up to year 13, can take advantage of the free places, for weekday visits between November 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 during Cheshire West and Chester term time.

Home educators are eligible to apply as a group through a Home Educators’ Network.

Priority will be given to schools that have not benefited from the scheme in the past two years. A maximum daily capacity of bookings will be in place to avoid overcrowding.

A range of in-zoo workshops are available at an extra cost and free post-visit learning resources are also available for schools at www.chesterzoo.org/schools/resources/.