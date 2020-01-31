Birmingham students head to Resorts World Arena for Arenacross thrills

Pupils from Kates Hill Primary and University of Birmingham got to experience stunts from the show performed by the show's riders.

They also listened to talks from the producers of Arenacross, as well as key riders and team managers, including Mark McCann, a life-long Birmingham local and manager of FRO Systems.

The trip was organised in partnership with STEM, the largest provider of education and careers support in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, a learning-support initiative that works with schools and colleges throughout the UK.

Following the action, the children engaged in a session with the STEM ambassadors to talk about how real-life events such as Arenacross can interact with education and offer an alternative future career path.

Talking about his school’s Arenacross experience, Kevin Orchard, a STEM leader and year six teacher from Kates Hill Primary School, said: “My year six children have thoroughly enjoyed the day.

Freestyler Edgar Torronteras

"They have gained a real insight into the type of STEM skills that are needed to set up and run an event such as this.

"I know that they will now be far more aware of careers they can follow that are linked in with the event.

Advertising

"The riders really thrilled them and they enjoyed the whole experience of being behind the scenes of a such a large event at a big arena.”

Elizabeth Smith, schools manager West Midlands STEM Ambassador Hub, added: “This event has given a group of young people a fun day out, but more importantly the opportunity to meet a range of individuals involved in motocross and find out about all the STEM knowledge and skills required for success in this field.”

The Arenacross Tour comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena tonight and tomorrow.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.