Shropshire's Bike4Life celebrates 10th anniversary as tickets go on sale

The event, which is supported by West Mercia Police, is one of the biggest biker ride outs in the country, attracting more than 10,000 bikers.

It is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and will raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

After starting out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, bikers ride the route of 23 miles to RAF Cosford which is home to the Bike4Life Festival.

This year's event takes place on April 26.

Over the last decade, Bike4Life has attracted the attention of biking enthusiasts, such as Mike Tindall, Carl Fogarty and Steve Parrish.

This year, it is thought that even more VIPs will be in attendance to join in the ten year celebrations.

Tickets are also available for the festival at RAF Cosford, where visitors of all ages can enjoy the arrival of the ride out, bike shows and demonstrations, live music, entertainment, children’s zone and street food.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Sadly, on average, we undertake a mission involving a motorcyclist every four days.

"Our Bike4Life event is therefore not just a great day out for the biker community, but also carries a serious message of the importance of biker safety.

“The launch of tickets for Bike4Life is always much anticipated, and this year is no different.

"Therefore, to avoid disappointment, we encourage those eager to take part to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

“There is a limit to 3,500 spaces on the ride out and we are expecting to attract more bikers as we celebrate the event’s tenth anniversary in 2020.”

Sergeant Dave Williams, from West Mercia Police, said: “West Mercia is popular with bikers and many riders are attracted to the area, particularly at weekends as the weather improves.

"Bike4Life is such an important event, not only does it help raise vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s missions, but it also helps us highlight the importance of staying safe on the roads and reduce the amount of collisions that take place.”

Thanks to the support from participants, 2019’s Bike4Life event enabled the service to undertake 22 air ambulance missions and a further 112 via its two critical care cars.

Visit bike4lifefest.com to book.

People can also keep up to date on social media by following Bike4LifeFest on Facebook and Twitter.