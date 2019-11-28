Martin Kemp visits Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall redevelopment

The star also met with members of Birmingham community big band, The Notebenders.

For Big Band Broadway, Martin and Shirlie Kemp will be joined by Broadway musician Larry Blank and the London Concert Orchestra.

Performances continue throughout the major transformation of Symphony Hall’s foyers. Upon completion, Symphony Hall will boast a brand-new performance space for talented local artists to have even more opportunities to perform as part of a daily programme with free and affordable performances.

The Notebenders will be one of many local community groups who will benefit from the state-of-the-art performance space.

Mary Wakelam-Sloan, jazz programme manager, said: "Town Hall Symphony Hall has been working for over ten years with Ladywood-based community big band, The Notebenders.

"Led by Conservatoire graduates and supported by the Jazzlines Talent Development programme, The Notebenders is a unique and important part of Town Hall Symphony Hall’s commitment to supporting the musical aspirations of the people of Birmingham and enabling free access to quality performances in a world class venue”.

