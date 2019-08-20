Giant bee with a message at organic farm

It sits proudly over the north Shropshire border, on the A51 over looking the Cheshire Plains.

The 40ft sculpture has been built by Snugburys, a family run ice cream business that specialises in handmade, artisan ice cream.

The firm, near Nantwich, is an organic farm and relies on nature’s pollinators. It also sells a new lavender and burnt honey ice cream using honey from a producer in Whitchurch.

It felt it was important to highlight the issues facing British bees, with around a third lost in the last decade thanks to changing landscapes and pesticides.

Affectionately known as Bumble, the sculpture is reached by visitors by walking through a field of wildflowers.

Hannah Goodwin of Snugburys, said: “We feel as a business and organic farm that we have a duty to help raise awareness.

“We have planted wild flowers all the way up to the bee which is now a sea of poppies, clover and borage. We are supporting the The Bumble Bee Conservation Trust with 50p of every honeycomb piece sold going to support the charity.”

The organic farm, which has been running for 33 years, is free to visit. It gets more than 300,000 people visitors every year.