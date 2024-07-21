The group, who meet at Weston Hall, at Harper Adams University, held competitions for the best Monochrome Print of the Year and the best Colour Print of the Year.

Caught on Camera by Howard Broadbent

The evening was judged by Dave Tucker who gave an interesting commentary on the prints and provided lots of useful suggestions and tips on how the images could be improved.

The Best Monochrome Print of the Year was won by Phil Green, with High Water.

Playful Exploration by Maria Macklin

Runner Up was Howard Broadbent with Avocet in Flight and third place went to Maria Macklin with Architectural Elegance.

Fourth was again Broadbent with City Hall and fifth Edward Kosinski with Evening Constitutional. Sixth was Norman O’Neill with One Up, One Down.

The Best Colour Print of the Year was won by Broadbent with Caught on Camera and Macklin was runner-up with Playful Exploration, Liverpool.

Brian Truslove was third with Elephant Hawk Moth and Steve Rex was fourth with Morning Mist.

Phil Green took fifth with Umbrella Street and Rob Gormley followed with Ephemeral Still Life.

The club is planning a number of events this year to celebrate its anniversary and past members of the club are invited to contact the club secretary secretary@newportphotoclub.com and come and join us in the celebrations.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at www.newportphotoclub.com.