Tickets on sale for Greg's arena show

The Welsh-born funnyman, who spent his early years in Wem, Shropshire, is bringing his new show Full Fat Legend to Resorts World Arena at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre on June 18 next year.

It is the first stand-up tour in seven years for the 55-years-old comic and actor, who appears in Channel 4's Taskmaster.

It starts in January and takes in 55 dates up to September.

Greg is also known for The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner, Man Down and Lichfield-set Cuckoo.