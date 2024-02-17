Comedian Andy Parsons staying optimistic ahead of tour visit to West Midlands and Shropshire

That's the title of his latest tour, which follows a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as shows in autumn last year.

Andy started his career writing non-commissioned work for Radio 4's Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV.

Having had his own Radio 2 series for six years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.

To date, Andy has done four comedy Specials; Britain's Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious]. He has toured the UK many times to sell-out audiences up and down the UK and Bafflingly Optimistic hits the road this Spring.

It visits Lichfield Garrick Theatre on February 29, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn on March 21, and Tenbury Wells The Regal on May 2.