Boxing event proves a knockout for charity

Rock & Box Charity event at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club raising money for Hope House. In Picture L>R: Elle Bools (Blue) and Lilly Bentley (red).

Rock and Box in Market Drayton has smashed expectations out of the ring by raising more than £8,500 for Hope House and Ty Gobaith children's hospices.

Chris Blaise, an organiser and event master of ceremonies, said: "We've raised more than £8,500. It has been jam packed and an absolutely fabulous atmosphere."

The event at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sport Centre, Betton Road on Saturday happened in place of the Rock and Bowl festival.

Rock & Box Charity event at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club raising money for Hope House. In Picture: Elle Bools - Vocals/Music.

It involved a number of boxing matches for novices as well as live music and a DJ, stalls and more.

The first-ever Rock and Box event saw around 24 boxers trained up by Market Drayton Boxing Club to take each other on in a series of charity bouts.

The event was organised by boxing coaches Chris Blase, Dee Cowey and Rebecca Jackson.

Dee said: "When wanted to raise money for charity with this event and we decided to put it out to the public to choose and they were overwhelmingly in favour of Hope House.

“Hope House is a fantastic local charity that does amazing work with children and families in our local area, and we want to raise as much money as we can with Rock and Box.”

Chris had the idea to hold the boxing event, in giant marquees.

He said: “There are many reasons people like to get involved in boxing, whether it's fitness, weight loss, mental health or just looking for a new hobby. It’s fantastic to have people who have never been involved in boxing now getting involved.”