Cinemas in Shropshire offering £3 tickets for National Cinema Day

By Sunil MiddaEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Cinemas across the region are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering tickets from just £3.

On Saturday, September 2, hundreds of cinemas across the nation will be coming together to celebrate the day by encouraging customers with discounted tickets and snacks.

Cinema chains including Cineworld, Showcase Cinemas, Odeon and many more are offering the cut-price tickets.

Cineworld cinemas are offering all films and tickets including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen showings for £3, and they are also offering regular popcorn and drink combos for £4, with the option of an upgrade to large for an additional £1.

Cineworld Unlimited members will get all of their tickets for free on the day, including all the special formats.

Odeon cinemas will have all films across all screens available from £3.

Showcase cinemas are offering any films available to view with £3 tickets, with additional charges for XPlus and Gallery showings.

Some of the films currently on the big screen include the highly-anticipated US Summer blockbuster, Sound of Freedom, The Equalizer 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Gran Turismo, and much more.

We have listed cinemas across Shropshire that have the £3 ticket offer:

  • Cineworld Telford - Southwater Square, Telford

  • Odeon Telford - Foregate Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Wellington Orbit - Station Road, Wellington

  • Cineworld Shrewsbury - Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury

  • Reel Cinemas Bridgnorth - Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

