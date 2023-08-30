Dudley Zoo thanking emergency service workers with free entry next weekend

Anyone with a Blue Light card is also eligible to enjoy a complimentary visit on Saturday, September 9 or Sunday, September 10.
However, emergency service workers must be accompanied by a full-paying adult or child to redeem the free visit.
Tickets must be pre-booked in advance online and a valid ID card will need to be presented on arrival.
Book online via the Dudley Zoo website. Please note, the emergency services ticket is at the bottom of the list and is only available alongside a full-priced admission ticket. Only one complimentary ticket is valid per transaction.