Where to watch the Women's World Cup final in Shropshire - including on the big screen

By Sunil Midda

England will be playing against Spain on Sunday, August 20 at 11am, in what is the first-ever Women's World Cup final for both nations.

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

The Lionesses knocked co-hosts Australia out on Wednesday, and will be hoping to bring World Cup success to England for the first time since 1966.

There have been calls for a relaxation to rules which prohibit alcohol to be served before 11am, but regardless, pubs across the nation will be full of England fans cheering Sarina Wiegman's side on.

Football fans will be able to watch Sunday's final en masse on large screens at Southwater in Telford and at Cae Glas Park in Oswestry.

Telford & Wrekin Council is hosting a large screening of the final, and said that no matter the result, Southwater One will be lit up red and white on Sunday evening.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader, Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We can't wait to show this historic final in the heart of Southwater, and cheering on the Lionesses.

"If you can't make Southwater, please don't forget to support your local pub who will be showing the game."

Pub chain Greene King will be offering a free drink to anyone that goes to one of their sports pubs on Sunday to watch the final whilst wearing England colours, face paint or a kit.

We compiled a list of some venues across the region that will be showing the Women's World Cup final:

  • Southwater One - Southwater Square, Southwater Way, Telford

  • Cae Glas Park, Oswestry

  • Priorslee - Priorslee Avenue, Telford

  • Cuckoo Oak - Bridgnorth Road, Madeley

  • The Abbey - 83 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

  • Bull Inn, Shrewsbury - 7 Butcher Row, Shrewsbury

  • Claremont Social Tap - 5-6 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury

  • Cromwell's Tap House - 11 Dogpole, Shrewsbury

  • Ellesmere Hotel - High Street, Ellesmere - offering a free pint for the end of the match

  • Crown - High Street, Bridgnorth

  • Hare & Hounds - Holyhead Road, Telford

