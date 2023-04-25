Chance to hear teenage singing sensation Macy O perform in Shropshire HMV stores

Macy O

Macy O, from Highley, has already released two singles and recorded and played at the Abbey Road studios in London and The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

But on Saturday, Macy will be doing a mini tour of Telford and Shrewsbury as a part of the Live and Local series at HMV stores in the county.

Macy will start off at the HMV store in Telford at 11.30am and then pop over to Shrewsbury for an afternoon gig at 2pm. The store in the Darwin Centre has lined up a series of artists for its Live and Local showcase series up until the summer.

A spokesman for HMV in Telford said: "Mark your calendars - We have some exciting news! Our Live and Local is back!

"To start, local artist Macy O will be performing in store on April 29 at 11:30, and we even have some singles available in store! We are really excited for this one!"

The Shrewsbury store is gearing up too, and has used its Twitter account to invite people along to the show.