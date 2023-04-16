Notification Settings

From tap to track – Shropshire's AJ and Curtis Pritchard gear up at motor meet

By Megan JonesNorth ShropshireEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Car-mad dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard visited an historic racing venue for its 80th members' meeting.

AJ Pritchard (right) and brother Curtis Pritchard at the 80th Members' Meeting at Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire.
Celebrating 75 years of motorsport this year, the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex has welcomed many famous faces to its track.

On Sunday, the 80th members meeting welcomed two more, with celebrity brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard joining the crowd for a weekend of motor racing.

The brothers, who are former pupils of The White House School in Whitchurch, are both massive car enthusiasts, documenting their passion on their YouTube and social media channels.

Earlier this month, racing driver Sandy Mitchell prepared for his British GT campaign by treating the pair to laps in a 190mph Lamborghini.

Founded by The Duke of Richmond, the meetings aim to recreate the atmosphere of the original race meetings held at Goodwood between 1948 and 1966.

As well as a full programme of racing, visitors can experience high-speed track demonstrations, deluxe auctions and other petrol-powered festivities.

