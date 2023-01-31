Chance to experience Slovenian imaginary folk at Bishop's Castle gig

The Sirom Trio, from Slovenia. Picture: Uros Abram

They perform music which has been described as "syncratic, working folk, medieval, drone and traditional intuitive improvisations".

The trio is made up of members Iztok Koren, Samo Kutin and Ana Kravanja who have a repertoire which features more than a dozen instruments.

A spokesman said: "We are delighted that they are able to visit Shropshire on their current European tour.

"More than a dozen instruments can be found in the repertoire of Iztok Koren, Samo Kutin and Ana Kravanja and at least as many given musical forms that can be perceived as an inspiration behind the character of this new ensemble.

"However, in their practice as well as experiencing they remain anchored in their creative process to an extent that allows them to avoid merely reflecting existing patterns.

"The end result is grounded yet still mystical minimalism.

"Sirom’s music is contemplative, but can get harder when necessary, and is closer to being a band- than chamber-like, to being street as opposed to urban in nature.