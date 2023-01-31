Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chance to experience Slovenian imaginary folk at Bishop's Castle gig

By Sue SmithEntertainmentPublished:

The Sirom Trio, from Slovenia, will be appearing live at SpArC Theatre in Bishop's Castle on Thursday March 9 and offering the sound of live Slovenian Imaginary Folk.

The Sirom Trio, from Slovenia. Picture: Uros Abram
The Sirom Trio, from Slovenia. Picture: Uros Abram

They perform music which has been described as "syncratic, working folk, medieval, drone and traditional intuitive improvisations".

The trio is made up of members Iztok Koren, Samo Kutin and Ana Kravanja who have a repertoire which features more than a dozen instruments.

A spokesman said: "We are delighted that they are able to visit Shropshire on their current European tour.

"More than a dozen instruments can be found in the repertoire of Iztok Koren, Samo Kutin and Ana Kravanja and at least as many given musical forms that can be perceived as an inspiration behind the character of this new ensemble.

"However, in their practice as well as experiencing they remain anchored in their creative process to an extent that allows them to avoid merely reflecting existing patterns.

"The end result is grounded yet still mystical minimalism.

"Sirom’s music is contemplative, but can get harder when necessary, and is closer to being a band- than chamber-like, to being street as opposed to urban in nature.

“The trio are well on their way with solidifying their unique voice."

Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
What's On
Music

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News