Shrewsbury pantomime tipped to break records as extra dates added

Beauty and the Beast is coming to Theatre Severn

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn have been selling strongly, with more than 60 per cent of tickets already sold.

Now several extra performances have now been added to meet audience demand as Marketing Manager Craig Reeves revealed that Theatre Severn is set to break last year’s record when almost 35,000 people attended the Box Office smash hit Aladdin.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming audiences back for another fun-filled panto season," he said. "Beauty and the Beast is a first for the theatre and a brand-new production from Evolution.

"As a result, seats are filling up as fast as ever and early booking is highly recommended.”

Beauty and the Beast is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011. Dame Brad Fitt returns to direct and star in the show.

He will be joined by a multi-talented cast including comedian Tommy J Rollason as Jangles while Samantha Dorrance will play the title role of Beauty.

Kane Oliver Parry as Gaston, Tom Carter-Miles as the Beast, and Jo Osmond as the fairy complete the cast, who will delight audiences of all ages this Christmas.

Hendy said: “We are so incredibly proud of the continued success of the pantomimes and our wonderful relationship with David Jack and the amazing team at Theatre Severn. This year’s show promises to be our biggest and funniest ever; we can’t wait to get started.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The panto season at Theatre Severn is always eagerly anticipated as Evolution has such a good reputation for delivering top rate entertainment for people of all ages.

"It’s wonderful to hear that ticket sales are so strong this year and that extra shows are being added to the run of Beauty and the Beast. Audiences are clearly delighted to be back in our theatre and it is offering a varied programme to meet that demand.”

Beauty and the Beast opens on Wednesday, November 30 and runs until Sunday, January 8.