EastEnders legend declares her love for Shrewsbury ahead of theatre appearance

Michelle Collins in Cluedo

Ms Collins, who shot to fame as Cindy Beale in the London-based soap opera is in the county this Easter performing as Miss Scarlett in a play at Theatre Severn.

Ms Collins, who also played landlady Stella Price on Coronation Street, tweeted: "Just loving #shrewsbury seeped in history! Beautiful, creative, historical and a fab theatre⁦ @theatresevern @CluedoStagePlay"

She also posted pictures from the banks of the River Severn, looking across from the theatre in Frankwell to the Quantum Leap tribute to Charles Darwin.

And, from a short stroll over the Welsh Bridge she was obviously impressed by the Tudor beams of the King's Head pub, in Mardol as she took shots of the pub's exterior and a description of the venue's history.

Shrewsbury Town Council and Theatre Severn unsurprisingly retweeted Ms Collins' keenness for the county town's delights.

Cluedo is on at Theatre Severn from Thursday to Saturday.

It stars Ms Collins as Miss Scarlett and Daniel Casey - of Midsummer Murders fame - as Professor Plum.

Cluedo is described as an exciting, comedy thriller based on the hit 1985 film CLUE and the classic board game loved by generations.

Directed by Mark Bell, director of the award winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery just like the game, this brand new play promises a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy.

The theatre website's description of the play is that it "soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next!