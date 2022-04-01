Paul Chowdhry is set to bring laughs to the region

Paul Chowdhry

Paul Chowdhry is the man to deliver just that. You might recognise him from comedy shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Live at The Apollo, but his success is not limited to television. He was the first British-Asian comedian to sell out Wembley Arena and has won multiple awards for his Amazon Prime special stand up show, Live, Innit. Following on from these triumphs, Paul is touring the UK this Spring.

Coming to Wolverhampton Grand in April is a bit of a bonus for Paul, who should have really finished his Family-Friendly Comedian tour last November.

“These dates coming up in March and April are additional dates due to demand,” he said. “The tour was really only scheduled from September to the end of November. When this tour went on sale, the restrictions involving theatres and live entertainment were already lifted. We put the tour on with literally a month’s notice, and many of the venues sold out in that short amount of time. I’ve been quite blown away by the response.”

Paul has got more strings to his bow than his hugely successful stand-up career. He also boasts an impressive acting CV and said: “I just did Cruella with Emma Stone and season two of Devils is out this Easter on Sky Atlantic. It’s a fantastic drama with Patrick Dempsey. I was in all ten episodes in season one, and I’m back for season two.”

So why call his new show ‘Family-Friendly Comedian?’ “It’s all down to what you can and can’t say these days. If someone’s considered a controversial comedian, the best thing to do is become family friendly.

“The audience can then decide whether I’m family-friendly or not. I leave it up to their own thoughts.”

Paul is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on April 16,