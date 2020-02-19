Homebuilding and Renovating show returns to Birmingham

The show returns to the venue between March 26 and 29.

More than 500 exhibitors and 13 daily seminars and masterclasses will demonstrate specialist advice, products and services from industries including kitchens, bathrooms, doors and windows, extensions and conversions, eco and heating, architecture, design and planning permissions.

Sian Astley, project manager for BBC2’s ‘Your Home Made Perfect’ and experienced interior designer and renovator, joins the event for one-on-one consultations and to host a seminar called ‘Building Secrets Explained: How to run your building project’, in which she shares her wealth of knowledge accumulated over the past 23 years.

As part of the show, it will host the inaugural ceremony of Homebuilding and Renovating magazine's awards on March 27 to recognise the success stories within the property sector.

One day tickets to the show cost £12 in advance, or £18 on the door. Two day tickets are £18 in advance, or £24 on the door.

For more information, visit www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/national or call the ticket hotline on 0844 854 0503.