Ant Middleton heading to Arena Birmingham

On the new tour, the 38-year-old former soldier said: “The power of your mind is stronger than physicality. I’ll share life skills and philosophy on how to live your best life. There are two lives you can be living, the one you are living now and the better one which is just a step away!”

Ant Middleton is best known as the Chief Instructor for Channel 4’s hit show, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

With four hugely successful series' and a Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Special and using the skills honed from his experience in the British Special Forces, Ant leads and completes extreme adventures often documented for TV programmes.

Last year Ant climbed the highest mountain in the world in Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton which tested him further than ever before.

Now Ant has a unique and brand-new interview special Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking which aired on Sky One and NOW TV earlier this month.

Ant travels to Southern Africa with Wolverhampton singer/songwriter and former One Direction star, Liam Payne leaving the hustle and bustle of day to day life to allow honest conversation and self-discovery to thrive.

The star has released two books based on his life experiences and positive mental attitude.

Ant Middleton will perform at Arena Birmingham on November 14, 2020.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.