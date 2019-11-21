Menu

Star Witness celebrates beautiful Shropshire - in pictures

By Mark Drew

What a talented bunch you are!

Stunning colours in the sky over Ellesmere’s Mere captured by Melissa Jones @mrsmeljones

We knew Shropshire and Mid Wales was full of great, creative photographers but we’ve been amazed at the quality of the pictures you’ve sent to Star Witness over the past year.

We launched Star Witness on the Shropshire Star’s Instagram page in February as a way to showcase our readers’ photos – and you’ve done yourselves proud.

Pontrobert/Llanfyllin, by Mark Jones - @jones19671967

Ragleth Hill, Scott Roberts @shrews01

Snap in Oswestry by Helen Taylor

You’ve been grabbing your cameras and mobile phones and sending us your amazing photos.

They range from autumnal canal scenes to dramatic drone shots and atmospheric street scenes.

More than 6,200 have followed the Star Witness picture gallery on our Instagram site since it was launched and more than 260 of your pictures are now available to view.

The gallery offers a snapshot of our region as it moves from the seasons – from the frosts of winter to the sweltering heat of our best days of summer.

Shot of the Ironbridge cooling towers taken by Jay Mason-Burns

Clee Hill, by Stephen Spencer

A drone shot taken over Stourport-on-Severn Credit: Paul Turner @tattoedbilly

It documents big events and beautiful landscapes. But it also captures some of the hidden gems that can be found in our towns.

It is simple to take part in Star Witness.

Upload your image on Instagram using the hashtag #shropshirestar and it has a good chance of being included on the gallery.

Follow the Shropshire Star on Instagram to keep an eye on the ever-growing gallery.

