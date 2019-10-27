Bridgnorth's Jen North to support Cattle & Cane in Birmingham

The 17-year-old will follow in the footsteps of local legends UB40 when she performs at the Hare & Hounds, Kings Heath, on Wednesday.

And she is looking forward to taking to the stage, saying: “I can’t wait to showcase some of my latest music at the Hare & Hounds. It’s a great venue where so many talented musicians have performed before, including UB40 for their first ever gig back in 1979.

“Cattle & Cane are incredible so to open for them and warm up the crowd on their tour is an exciting next step for me this year.”

North is an up-and-coming acoustic singer-songwriter who blends the soulful tones of alternative pop with an indie twist.

A spokesperson said of her: "Quickly becoming an artist with a loyal following, her music ranges from popular covers to individual ballads, each with their own unique twist. Jen has a distinctive sound that will leave listeners hooked."

Cattle & Cane are touring to support their eagerly anticipated album Navigator, released on November 8. Produced by Pete Hammerton (Kylie Minogue, The Shires, Wandering Hearts, Tom Gregory), the confidence and maturity has grown from sibling duo Joe and Helen Hammill.

Cattle & Cane are Joe and Helen Hammill

“For the first time ever, we took a step back last year and actually thought about how Cattle & Cane should sound and where we want to take it” Joe Hammill said. “Being in a band isn’t always easy and sometimes it can take some time to find your way, but this is undoubtedly the most excited we’ve ever been about sharing new music."

Doors open from 7.30pm on Wednesday, with tickets costing £10 through Skiddle.

To hear more from North ahead of the show, visit her Spotify profile.