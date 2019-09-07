The glitter returns to Saturday night

The glitzy competition is returning for its 17th series, and 15 celebrities will be hitting the dance floor with their pro partners, hoping to impress the judges with their fancy footwork.

The show’s popularity no signs of waning. More than 11.7 million tuned in to see presenter Stacey Dooley and her dance partner Kevin Clifton lift the Glitterball trophy in last year’s final.

The success of the contest has also had a ripple effect in the dance world with a host of people waltzing their way to their nearest class.

Professional ballroom dancer Warren Bullock performed on Come Dancing, the forerunner of Strictly, with his wife and fellow pro Jane Phillips.

The couple, who now run Zig Zag Dance Factory, which offers classes across the Black Country and in Shropshire.

Two of their 19-year-old triplet daughters have also followed in their footsteps and are now international level dancing stars and ranked among the best in the world.

India Phillips Bullock and partner Roman Sukhomlyn, 27, from Ukraine, specialises in ballroom and Alicia Phillips Bullock and partner Yuriy Markovetskiy,21, from New York specialise in Latin American.

The also both teach at the dancing school which has witnessed a growing demand for classes thanks to Strictly and has also welcomed some of its professional dancers including James and Ola Jordan.

Warren,who is also the creator of Channel 5’s Baby Ballroom television programme, said: “We’ve definitely had more people wanting to learn how to dance because of Strictly.

“I think the public likes to see non-dancers transition into professional-looking dancers. They like to see the ups and downs and how they struggle by they also like to see how rewarding it is for the Strictly celebrities and euphoric they are when they actually achieve something.

“I think the public really love seeing that journey and it makes them want to try it for themselves.

“They also like the glamour and the music as well as the dancing – it’s a beautiful art. It’s something you can do with a partner. It’s good for your health and fitness and also your mind.

“It’s something that can be done by all ages from babies to people in their 80s and 90s. It helps to keep your mind active,” he added.

Warren and Jane performed on 20 episodes of the original Come Dancing which ran, on and off, on the BBC between 1950 and 1998.

“Strictly appeals to all ages and children especially really enjoy,” Warren added. “I think Come Dancing had an outdated format. It was on at 10pm at night and it was quite an old-fashioned show.

“When the BBC brought it back, renaming it Strictly Come Dancing and using celebrities, many people in the industry were fearful that it wouldn’t portray dance in the right light but now a lot of top dancers want to do it. It’s really caught the public’s imagination and taken off.

“I was invited to go on the second series as a professional dancer but I couldn’t do it because of another contract that over-lapped. I’m too old now so I’ve probably missed my chance.”

For any Strictly fans wanting to recreate any of the the moves they see on the upcoming series, Warren recommends finding a dance school with a good reputation and qualified teachers.

“Now is the time when a lot of dance schools have a new term of classes so people can have a go for themselves,” he said.

This year’s Strictly line-up features former England footballers Alex Scott and David James, TV presenter Anneka Rice, actresses Catherine Tyldesley and Emma Barton, stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, fashion model Emma Weymouth, Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, singer Michelle Visage, BBC Breakfast sports correspondent Mike Bushell, YouTuber Saffron Barker and Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley.

Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing will also appear in this show, but he will not take part in the series after suffering an injury in training.

For more information about Zig Zag Dance Factory go to www.zigzagdance.co.uk

Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood all return to the judging desk, joined by the newest member of the panel Motsi Mabuse, who replaces Darcey Bussell.