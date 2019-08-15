Telford Film Festival: Free tickets on offer for movie lovers

The new schedule includes the classics romance stories Casablanca, Brief Encounter and Breakfast at Tiffany’s after the town hosted its first film festival last year as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, and it proved so successful among fans that it is being repeated next month.

There will be six weeks of screenings and events in venues across the borough. Movies include the musical hit Mamma Mia, Wizard of Oz sing-along, Mary Poppins Returns and Dumbo.

A Telford & Wrekin Council Facebook post stated: "This year the festival will run for six weeks from the start of September until the end of October so we hope this page will be somewhere that you can ask any questions about up coming events and for us to remind you about what film is coming up that week.

"We have also received our brand new film programme this week which we can't wait to start distributing in the next few days.

"If you'd like a copy let us know and we can tell you where to pick up a copy.

"To kick off Telford Film Festival 2019 we want to give you chance of winning a pair of tickets to any of the films in our line up.

"All you need to do is tell us which film you'd like to come to and who you would bring with you. Start by taking a look at Tickets Telford at all of the events coming up."

Show locations include Telford Steam Railway which will host two special events in the carriages, Scoobie Doo Halloween Ghost Train and one for the adults; Brief Encounter which includes a Prosecco afternoon tea.

Other long-standing film classics include Stan and Ollie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Star Wars Force Awakens, Top Gun, Casablanca and many others.

Telford Shopping Centre will also be staging another evening out when they will be presenting the film Chopping Mall. The event is hosted by Trash Film Club, a regular Midlands-based cinema night which celebrates films that are so bad they’re good. The event features live commentary.

Other film festival venues include Oakengates Theatre, a Yurt at Dale End Park, RAF Cosford, Telford Cineworld, Dawley Town Hall, Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre, the Museum of Iron, Ketley Community Centre and Wellington Orbit.

Telford & Wrekin's culture and leisure boss Councillor Rae Evans,said: “We are delighted that Telford Film Festival is returning this year with a programme which has something to offer everyone with both new and old films.

“The film events provide great opportunities for residents and visitors to see Telford in a new cultural light, have some unusual filmic experiences and visit some venues and locations which they may have not been to before.”

Telford Film Festival will also be supporting Severn Hospices Sunset Cinema at their outdoor screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody and Greatest Showman in early September. These films are organised by the charity and all monies raised will go to the continuing caring for families living with incurable illness.

Tickets are now available for the festival, which is being organised in partnership with Flatpack Projects who are part of Film Hub Midlands.

The competition deadline is August 22. For more information visit ticketstelford.com