Dead Nature, Taking My Shadow - EP review

Dead Nature is the new project of former Macclesfield rockers Spring King’s frontman Tarek Musa.

Incidentally, Spring King’s track City was the first song ever played by Zane Lowe on Apple radio station beats 1 after his high profile defection from BBC. Musa will be hoping for a bit more longevity this time around after the two albums (the first charting at No.71) his previous project produced.

The opening track Fire In Your Soul is also the EP’s lead single, with both being released together on Friday. For once, this book can be judged by its cover. The content matches the title.

Musa’s voice doesn’t sound a million miles away from Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, and that ferocious undercurrent of percussion matches the verve and vigour of the Candian collective when they are really on their game – think the big singles off their last record Everything Now.

Dead Nature, AKA Tarek Musa - formerly of Spring King

Guitars, keys and drums combine in a flurry of a fist fight that delights through the ferocity in its chorus. Hands down, it’s an absolute stormer of a track.

In My Heart sounds even more like Arcade Fire with the fits and starts of the chorus again punctuated by fearsome drums. Hard hitting and full of neat little breakdowns it’s another big hitter which will prove popular in his forthcoming live tour.

Pride (Wake Them Up) takes more of an obvious electro lead than the previous two. While tech wizardry has been at play, the roaring guitars made them feel more at home in the rock file. This time, however, we almost have an angry drunk of a song that slaps and tickles with more aggression than those before it.

And closing things out is Rookwood, slower and more cautious than the others. There’s a skipping swagger to the verses before harmonised, almost hushes vocals kick in for the sing-along chorus. It’s not on the same wavelength of the other three tracks.

This is a fine first listen to what could become the Dead Nature brand. We look forward to hearing more.

Rating: 7/10

Dead Nature will play at The Crossing in Digbeth, Birmingham, on November 9