Rush hour delays on Telford's A442

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Rush hour traffic has been delayed on the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford after the road was closed this morning.

All lanes of the road were closed at Brockton Way, near the area known as the Trumpet due to an unknown police incident.

West Mercia Police attended the scene to divert traffic around the affected area.

AA Traffic News reported that all lanes were reopened and traffic was flowing as normal by 8am.

