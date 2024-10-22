Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The agency's latest update warns that flooding continues in the region today (October 22) and that Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth may be affected.

The EA added that access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth may also still be affected after flooding caused disruption in the town.

River levels are expected to remain high until tomorrow (Wednesday, October 23). However, no further heavy rainfall is forecasted over the next 48 hours.

The Buildwas river gauge peaked at 5.1 metres at 2:15pm on Saturday, October 19. Bridgnorth river levels peaked at 4.4m at 7pm on the same day.

The Environment Agency continues to monitor the situation, and staff are checking the condition of flood defences.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. "