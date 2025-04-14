Blogger Olly heading back to Arable Event!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Farmer and entrepreneur Olly has a social media reach of more than 350,000, including more than 147,000 on his YouTube channel @OllyBlogsAgricontractfarmer, where he shares daily videos which provide a glimpse into the real-world challenges and triumphs of farming.

Since he started posting during lockdown, Olly's videos have been watched more than 77 million times.

He will be speaking at the Arable Event at 2.30pm, joining a panel of expert speakers during the day that includes Roy Jackson and Claire Smith, both rural partners at WR Partners, Joe Lloyd from the rural research team at Savills and industry experts from FMC and LKAB.

The Arable Event has established itself as a must-attend date in the farming calendar, attracting about 1,500 cereal and crop farmers for a free day out of entertainment, learning and socialising.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better and takes place on June 18 at the established trial plots off Offoxey Road at Weston Under Lizard, near to Junction 3 of the M54.

The Arable Event is organised by Wynnstay and Grainlink to provide valuable information to arable farmers ahead of the harvest and drilling season, and will feature machinery demonstrations, informative and entertaining talks, seed trial plots and much more.

Organiser Kelly Dolphin said: “The Arable Event is now firmly fixed in the diaries of farmers across the country, and it will be great to see new faces and old friends at this year’s event.

“Farming is never an easy occupation and it is often lonely and isolating, so the chance to get off the farm for a day, find out what’s happening in the industry and chat with other farmers over a drink or something to eat is invaluable.

“We are hugely grateful to all our sponsors, who help us make sure this great day out remains free and accessible for everyone.”

The event takes place at Woodlands Farm, which is part of Bradford Estates on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border. It starts at 9am and runs through to 5pm. Tickets are free and advance booking is recommended for faster entrance on the day and to be entered into the prize draw.

Free refreshments are included and BASIS & NRoSO points available to attendees.

Farmers will be taken on a guided tour through the trial plots, giving them a “real world” demonstration of how the various varieties perform, as in common with many farms, poor autumn weather meant drilling on the site was delayed.

Since being drilled the crops have been subjected to more rainfall and some sharp frosts. Despite this the crops have established well and are ready to kick on once soil temperatures rise.

Crops on show include a comprehensive selection of leading barley and hybrid barley varieties, oats, triticale, hybrid rye and multiple top-performing wheat varieties.

There will be a huge array of trade stands and machinery demonstrations as well as a moisture meter clinic provided by Sinar Technology. A full list of exhibitors can be found on the website.

The event is made possible with the support of headline sponsors Wynnstay, Grainlink, LKAB, ICL, OMEX, KWS, Mornflake, Edwards & Farmer, CF, Bradford Estates and FMC.

For more information and to register for a free ticket visit thearableevent.co.uk and follow the Arable Event on Facebook and Instagram @arableeventuk for updates.

To book a trade stand, contact info@thearablevent.co.uk