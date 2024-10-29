Beyond the Lecture - An Exhibition: Arts society celebrates 50th anniversary

The society began life in 1974 as The Wrekin Decorative and Fine Arts Society with the core objective of holding a monthly lecture. This remains a central feature of the society’s activity, but it has widened its scope considerably since becoming a charity in 2012.

The exhibition has three strands -

Some of the society’s 300 members are enthusiastic artists and craftspeople. This exhibition gives them the rare opportunity to display examples of their work.

The society is very proud of organising a biennial Arts Award worth several thousand pounds with the aim of helping further the development of up-and-coming local artists. The society is delighted that two winners of the award have accepted an invitation to exhibit their work, both sculptors, with very different styles.

Many schools especially in the state sector, find it hard to maintain a broad and rich arts curriculum. One way the society helps teachers is by funding professional artists to work alongside them to build their pupil’s confidence. Earlier this year, an extended programme was organised in several local schools. The impressive results on display remind us how life-affirming and vital it is to give children access to creative experiences.

Amanda Zaadstra, Chairman, said: “The exhibition is a wonderful way to celebrate our 50th anniversary and the work that we are doing with young people”.

By Jenny Bickley - Contributor